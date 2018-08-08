Allianz (ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.18 ($240.91).

Allianz stock opened at €188.10 ($218.72) on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

