Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ARLP opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.55 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 999,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 342,934 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 581,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,579 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

