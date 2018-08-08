Allergan (AGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allergan from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.48.

Allergan opened at $184.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 12.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 17.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 454,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after acquiring an additional 66,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 48.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allergan by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,457,000 after acquiring an additional 277,702 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 23.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

