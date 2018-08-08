Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Announces Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

