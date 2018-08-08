Allegheny Technologies (ATI) PT Raised to $43.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies opened at $27.12 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 2.50. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,844 shares of company stock worth $166,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,769,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,501,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 772,464 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,917,000 after acquiring an additional 679,190 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.