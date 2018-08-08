Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $179.92 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $463.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.