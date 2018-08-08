Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,982,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,789 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Alibaba Group worth $3,150,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,075 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,620 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group opened at $179.92 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

