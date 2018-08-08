Algert Global LLC Sells 36,815 Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,815 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.35% of Pacific Ethanol worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,557,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 386,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 376,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.08. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.18 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Pacific Ethanol Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.