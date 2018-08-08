Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPH opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.94. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.73. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 105.78%. equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 188,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $1,092,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

