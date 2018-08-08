Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.30% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 266.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.69% and a negative net margin of 3,081.07%. research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

