Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Covia during the second quarter worth $111,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Covia during the second quarter worth $358,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covia during the second quarter worth $668,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Covia during the second quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Covia during the second quarter worth $1,251,000.

Covia stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Covia Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

CVIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Covia in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

