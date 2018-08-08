Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

ALBO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 29,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,357. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $386.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $806,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.7% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

