Albemarle (ALB) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.5 vln, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Albemarle to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Shares of Albemarle traded up $6.82, hitting $99.63, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 104,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,857. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

