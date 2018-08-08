Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics opened at $9.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

