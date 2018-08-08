Aircastle (AYR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AYR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Shares of Aircastle opened at $20.51 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Aircastle has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $167,441,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aircastle by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 680,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aircastle by 409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 468,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aircastle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,997,000 after buying an additional 401,206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Aircastle by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 834,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 327,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Aircastle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.