Airbus (AIR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbus (EPA: AIR) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2018 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Airbus was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Airbus was given a new €124.00 ($144.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Airbus was given a new €126.00 ($146.51) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Airbus was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Airbus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Airbus was given a new €134.00 ($155.81) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Airbus was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Airbus was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/11/2018 – Airbus was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Airbus was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($159.30) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Airbus was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Airbus opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.