Air China (AIRYY) Upgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIRYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Air China opened at $17.36 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Air China has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

