Agree Realty (ADC) Given a $57.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of ADC opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 203,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 429,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,804,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,510,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 642,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 227,737 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 463 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

