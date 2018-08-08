Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($5.90) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.25). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business’s revenue was up 257.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $80.36 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after buying an additional 393,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after buying an additional 665,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after buying an additional 56,038 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after buying an additional 157,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 49,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $4,463,409.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $173,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,549 shares of company stock worth $13,133,295 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.