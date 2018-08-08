Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of A stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

