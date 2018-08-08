Agilent Technologies (A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $74.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s expanding product portfolio, end-market strength and robust performance in China and Europe are key growth drivers. Moreover, the company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses is beneficial for its core operations. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments towards more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positive. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the macro weakness in some regions and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. Also, higher expenses are making margin expansion difficult for Agilent. Notably, shares of Agilent have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on A. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,622. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,089 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,500 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 936,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,926,000 after acquiring an additional 674,368 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.