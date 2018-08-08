Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

News stories about Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agile Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7025378479719 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics traded down $0.01, hitting $0.27, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 289,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,350. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $89,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

