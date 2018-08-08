Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 23rd

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

