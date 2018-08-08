Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical opened at $1.20 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.38 and a current ratio of 15.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEMD. ValuEngine downgraded Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Aethlon Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

