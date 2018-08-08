Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 15.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

AEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Aethlon Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

