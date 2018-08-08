AerCap (AER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AerCap traded up $0.25, hitting $58.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 57,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

