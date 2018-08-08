Aena SME (AENA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aena SME (BME: AENA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BME:AENA traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €171.00 ($198.84). The stock had a trading volume of 256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME SA has a 12-month low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 12-month high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

