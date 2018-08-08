Aegion (AEGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Aegion opened at $24.68 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Aegion has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $804.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.80 million. research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 422,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

