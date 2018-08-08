Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,152 Shares of Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 363.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $194,035,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 74.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,627,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 237.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,312,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,103 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx opened at $37.31 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 236.79%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.