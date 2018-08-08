Advisory Services Network LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Fortis Inc (FTS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 42.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis opened at $32.73 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.17. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.