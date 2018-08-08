Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 10,178 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,454,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 95.2% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,399,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 73.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,905,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,856,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen opened at $22.27 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.