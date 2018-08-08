Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF opened at $53.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

