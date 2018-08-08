Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I (IVOG)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $143.13 on Tuesday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I has a one year low of $118.23 and a one year high of $144.18.

