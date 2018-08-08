Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Fulton Financial opened at $17.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

