Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) versus Sasol (SSL) Head-To-Head Review

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE: AAV) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.4% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sasol 0 2 5 0 2.71

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 212.82%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sasol.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million 3.48 $73.31 million $0.20 16.25 Sasol $12.68 billion 1.99 $1.50 billion $2.58 15.00

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Sasol pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 25.18% 2.53% 2.00% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sasol beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

