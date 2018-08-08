Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$6.15 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a c$4.21 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

