Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after buying an additional 1,725,493 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after buying an additional 1,526,368 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after purchasing an additional 647,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,630,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.10.

NYSE:AAP opened at $144.68 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $145.66. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

