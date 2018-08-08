Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after buying an additional 1,725,493 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after buying an additional 1,526,368 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $82,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 293.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after buying an additional 647,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $61,630,000.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Advance Auto Parts opened at $144.68 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.