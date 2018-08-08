ADT (ADT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about ADT (NYSE:ADT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ADT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the security and automation business an impact score of 45.2899543090034 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays lowered their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other news, Director Andrew Africk bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

