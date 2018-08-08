Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $253.39 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

