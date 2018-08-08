ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of ADMA Biologics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 90,474 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.92. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $282.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 101.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 million. equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 52,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $468,473.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,222 shares of company stock worth $373,901 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

