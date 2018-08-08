adidas (ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.08 ($254.74).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas opened at €191.20 ($222.33) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.