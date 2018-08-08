Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.43, hitting $24.65, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,302. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,138.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.86%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

