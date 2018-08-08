ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

