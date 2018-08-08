ACM Research (ACMR) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

ACM Research traded up $0.20, reaching $13.94, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,098. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 million and a P/E ratio of 73.37. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACM Research stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

