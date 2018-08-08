ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of ACI Worldwide worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $19,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,288,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 4,100 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,050 shares in the company, valued at $36,905,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,100 shares of company stock worth $4,546,400. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACI Worldwide opened at $27.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

