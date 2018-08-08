Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Halyard Health (HYH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Halyard Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,176,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,653,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the first quarter worth about $22,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYH opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67. Halyard Health has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

