Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 687.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WEC stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.