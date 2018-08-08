Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,900 Shares of Regis Co. (RGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Regis worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,515,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 867,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Regis opened at $17.68 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 294.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

