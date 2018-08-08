AC Immune (ACIU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACIU. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

AC Immune opened at $9.95 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AC Immune stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

